Alarming rise in beehive thefts reported in CA during almond harvest season, association says

Farmers and beekeepers are abuzz about a growing problem: stolen beehives.
The pilfered pollinators are critical to California's almond harvest and thefts are reaching record highs.
The state Beekeepers Association says hives are being stolen daily.
It's getting so extreme, that beekeepers are now partnering with private detectives to investigate hive thefts.
California farmers rent millions of beehives this time of year when almond pollination season is at its peak.