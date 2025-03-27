CA's high-speed rail project needs to secure $7 billion by summer of 2026

California's high-speed rail project needs to secure a budget of $7 billion by 2026 to complete the first segment, between Merced and Bakersfield.

California's high-speed rail project needs to secure a budget of $7 billion by 2026 to complete the first segment, between Merced and Bakersfield.

California's high-speed rail project needs to secure a budget of $7 billion by 2026 to complete the first segment, between Merced and Bakersfield.

California's high-speed rail project needs to secure a budget of $7 billion by 2026 to complete the first segment, between Merced and Bakersfield.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's embattled high-speed rail project needs a lot more money and it needs it soon.

Lawmakers just found out they have a little more than a year to secure $7 billion.

That money would go to finishing the first section of the rail project, between Merced and Bakersfield.

The price tag for the whole San Francisco to LA line is at least $100 billion.

MORE: Transportation Secretary asks for compliance review of California's High Speed Rail project

Lawmakers are waiting on an overdue project update that's now expected to come out this summer.

"We have no plan, we have a good likelihood it's going to get worse, and we have a short time to solve the problem. That's not a good place for government to put itself into," said Asm. Steven Bennett

Even with the money, the project has may not be safe.

The Trump administration is investigating the use of $4 billion worth of federal funds.