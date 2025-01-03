Jason Kelce opens up about new ESPN late-night show | Here's how to watch

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce is kicking down the late-night entertainment television door with "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce," a new personality-driven, one-hour program that will run in conjunction with the finale of the NFL regular season and playoffs.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer will take the audience -- virtually and in-studio -- on a five-episode ride from Philadelphia's Union Transfer concert venue, showcasing his oversized personality and infectious humor.

Along with celebrity guests, Kelce will dissect a host of NFL topics and storylines, and do it with a splash of comedy and live music provided by SNACKTIME, Philadelphia's own beloved band infused with funk, soul, hip hop and rock.

Some of his guests include Charles Barkley, Brian Baldinger and Dave Burd -- also known as rapper Lil Dicky.

On Thursday night, ABC caught up with Kelce for a sneak peak.

PICTURED: Action News got a behind-the-scenes look at a dress rehearsal of Jason Kelce's new show, "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce."

"There is something really fun in trying something new and doing something you've never done before. It's incredibly nerve-wracking, you feel very vulnerable, but it's also exhilarating and exciting," Kelce told Action News' John Paul.

"It's an entertainment show combined with talking about something we all love, as well as honoring and paying tribute to the players who have played it and the fans that enjoy it," he adds.

So, how does a pro athlete make the transition to late-night television?

"I actually went to an improv studio out in LA. I went to Upright Citizens Brigade. I didn't do any improv comedy, but they do a set, essentially you do a monologue. You improvise a story on the spot. So we did some things to prepare for things like this and get a little more comfortable," said Kelce.

The first guests are all well-known names around the country and in Philadelphia. It's also a family affair, with his pregnant wife Kylie who is part of the act.

There are five episodes slated to air on ESPN on Saturdays at 1 a.m.

"I've always been a fan of this type of humor, so to be doing incorporating things like that on a much lower quality level, unfortunately, due to me, it's fun to be a part," he said.

How can fans watch?

Saturday: Episode 1 - 1 a.m. on ESPN

Jan. 11: Episode 2 - 1 a.m. on ESPN

Jan. 18: Episode 3 - 1 a.m. on ESPN

Jan. 25: Episode 4 - 1 a.m. on ESPN

Feb. 1: Episode 5 - 1:30 a.m. on ESPN

Fans can also tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub, ESPN YouTube, and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube presented by ESPN following the show's initial ESPN airing. The show will re-air on ESPN2 on Saturday mornings, ahead of the NFL slate.

ESPN contributed to this report.

ESPN is owned by Disney, which is also the parent company of this station.