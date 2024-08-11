Caltrain's new all-electric fleet for Bay Area commuters offers cutting-edge public transportation

SAN FRANCISO (KGO) -- A major link for Bay Area commuters, taking a giant leap into the future.

Caltrain debuted its cutting-edge electric fleet on Saturday for VIPs and the Governor.

The new trains are making a landmark shift toward a faster, cleaner public transportation network, which helps to build a better Bay Area.

Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom were there to cut the ribbon, on a new, faster, cleaner commute.

Caltrain powered up its new electric fleet of trains, carrying riders for the first time.

The $2 billion project, combining local, state and Federal funds, has been decades in the making. It ditches diesel-powered trains for a sleek all-electric fleet.

"This is the most transformative project of its type in a generation. Don't forget that. I know it's almost become the norm, almost expectation in California, a shift towards electrification, low carbon green growth," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

"It's quiet. It's clean. It's safe. It's faster," said Peninsula Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.

A Caltrain video shows an electric train outrunning its diesel predecessor. The railroad says new trains shave about six minutes off the 'express' ride between San Francisco and San Jose, making the trip in about an hour.

"It's about quality of life -- quality of life for families. They don't have to spend so much time in cars," said Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

On Saturday, VIPs took a ride from San Francisco to Millbrae, the first train to carry passengers.

"I used to work out here. I did the commute from Sunnyvale. This is a major upgrade. I'm glad we're going in the way of electric. Such a smooth ride," said Brianna Ramirez.

"It's beautiful. New seats, bathrooms, WiFi, amazing," said Monica Morales.

Starting on Sunday, the public gets to ride. Caltrain says the fleet will be fully electric by next month.