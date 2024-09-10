How welfare program helped these 5 South Bay families reach outstanding achievements

Santa Clara County Supervisors have recognized five families from the CalWORKs program who have received critical services and used them to improve their lives.

Santa Clara County Supervisors have recognized five families from the CalWORKs program who have received critical services and used them to improve their lives.

Santa Clara County Supervisors have recognized five families from the CalWORKs program who have received critical services and used them to improve their lives.

Santa Clara County Supervisors have recognized five families from the CalWORKs program who have received critical services and used them to improve their lives.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Five South Bay families are being awarded for their determination and resilience.

On Monday, Santa Clara County Supervisors recognized families from the CalWORKs program, who have received critical services and used them to improve their lives.

Honoree Julia Vasquez was emotional and proud.

She experienced homelessness and incarceration growing up.

Vasquez turned to CalWORKs when she was pregnant with her daughter.

"They helped us with childcare, books transportation any fees I think at the time I was doing medical assisting they paid for my scrubs," Vasquez said.

MORE: 1st free supermarket inside CA school opens doors in SF low-income community

Currently, Vasquez is working for the county's Office of Diversion and Reentry Services.

"I feel like I can be that great example too who maybe got in a lot of trouble - made a bad mistake and has learned from that mistake, grown and moved on and now I want to help others do the same, get back on track with their life," Vasquez said.

This year's honorees also include Abdul Khalil and Nafisa Sadat. For years they worked for the U.S. Department of Defense in Afghanistan but had to flee the country for their safety.

"The first day when we received $250, you know, that was an amazing day for us," Khalil said. "That was May 16th, 2023 from JFS and we supported our kids and we bought some snacks for them."

Jewish Family Services connected them with CalWORKs resources.

The two are now employed and no longer receiving assistance.

"Because of your help we are now standing here and we are supporting our kids," Khalil said.

VIDEO: Card skimmers draining Bay Area residents' EBT benefits: Here's what to know

7 On Your Side is digging into complaints from viewers that their EBT benefits were drained before they could use them.

Minh Nguyen helped honoree Rodiyah Tu navigate the English Language Program.

Nguyen said Rodiyah spoke no English in February 2023. She's taking classes five days a week, working part time all while being a mom.

"One thing I don't know how she managed it but she takes the bus everywhere she goes, yet she's on time for her appointment, five-ten minutes early I don't know how she manages she has three kids," Nguyen said.

Marissa Mendoza fled from Texas with nothing but her three kids.

With the help of CalWORKs, Mendoza will be pursuing her nursing degree this fall.

"You decide your future you can make it happen and there's programs out there that will help you," Mendoza said.

The CalWORKs program serves around 6,000 families each year.