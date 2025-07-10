Federal agents conduct immigration raid at Southern California farm | WATCH LIVE

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Federal agents are conducting an immigration enforcement operation at an agricultural area in Ventura County Thursday.

The operation was taking place at a farm along Laguna Road in the Camarillo area. Los Angeles ABC station KABC's AIR7 was over the scene surrounded by fields as federal agents formed a line across the street.

Federal agents were conducting an immigration enforcement operation in an agricultural area of Camarillo Thursday.

At one point, a group of protesters were seen facing off with agents, some of whom threw smoke canisters towards the growing crowd.

The situation escalated when more smoke canisters were launched, sending the crowd of protesters running in the opposite direction. At least one person was seen pinned down on the ground by the federal agents.

KABC did not immediately observe anybody else being detained or arrested.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.