Candidates, residents excited for San Jose District 3 special election

San Jose's District 3 City Council seat is open and Gabby Chavez-Lopez and Anthony Tordillos are the final candidates set to fill the vacancy.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been eight months since the residents of San Jose's District 3 have had a city councilmember following the election day arrest of Omar Torres. On Tuesday, a permanent representative will be elected.

An election a long time coming after former D3 Councilmember Omar Torres resigned and pleaded no contest to sex abuse charges, leaving the district that represents Downtown San Jose without a representative.

The Registrar of Voter's office is anticipating better turnout than the April vote, with somewhere between 20 and 25% of district voters expected to cast a ballot.

"If you don't vote and you don't choose your representative, you have no right to complain," resident Timothy Kenny said. "They need somebody that's going to advocate for the downtown area and the downtown area's needs and wants."

Chavez-Lopez believes she best represents those views, seeing that voters cast the most votes her way in the April election.

She aims to bring results and action - like she says she already has working with nonprofits in the city.

"I've continued to be an upstanding leader in this community," Chavez-Lopez said. "I've been on the front lines of the issues that matter most to the district, whether it's small businesses, or homelessness and housing and our challenges there, and transportation."

Meanwhile, Tordillos has the backing of major endorsements, including Mayor Matt Mahan.

The 33-year-old planning commission chair is riding momentum of a late push in April's vote to get to Tuesday - winning by six votes - and he's ready to represent the district.

"They need someone who they can trust, they need someone who can step in and they need someone who has the expertise and the policy background to make progress on the most pressing issues facing our community like housing affordability, homelessness and public safety," Tordillos said.

Polls officially close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

While the registrar's office says they'll have a pretty good idea on the outcome, official results won't be available for a few weeks.