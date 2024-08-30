Carl Weathers' sons posthumously honor him during Walk of Fame ceremony: 'So proud of him'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Carl Weathers was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

On Thursday, the actor, known for his role as boxer Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" films as well as his time as an NFL linebacker for the then-Oakland Raiders, was posthumously honored during a ceremony by his dear friends in Hollywood and sports, including Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, actress Bryce Dallas Howard and actor LeVar Burton.

Carl Weathers' sons Matthew Weathers and Jason Weathers, as well as his partner Christine Kludjian, also paid tribute to him in moving speeches.

"My father was an individual with dreams and aspirations," Matthew Weathers said in his speech. "He knew what he wanted at a very young age. He told me on numerous occasions that if he had some money in his pocket as a young man, he'd go to the movies."

A picture of Carl Weathers, the late actor renowned for his iconic roles in films such as "Rocky," is displayed on his star as he is honored posthumously on the Walk of Fame. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

"Not a lot of people have the opportunity to do what he did," he added of his father's illustrious career. "He was proud of what he created. So am I. It's hard to imagine that he's not here."

Jason Weathers echoed his brother's words about their father and said that he's "so proud" of him.

"I wish he could be here to experience this," he continued. "I know he was looking forward to this -- over 50 years in Hollywood, in his career, and now to be immortalized with a star is just truly wonderful."

Carl Weathers died in February at age 76.

At the time, his manager, Matt Luber, said that the actor died peacefully in his sleep.

Along with the "Rocky" films, Carl Weathers starred in "Happy Gilmore" alongside Adam Sandler, "Predator" with Arnold Schwarzenegger and more.

More recently, he played Greef Karga in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" and directed several episodes of the show.

Howard, who worked as a director on "The Mandalorian" alongside Carl Weathers, called him a "titan of a man."

"Carl was not only one of the central stars of 'The Mandalorian,' he was also one of the show's regular directors," she said. "It astonished me how effortlessly he wore both hats. It was truly remarkable to spin both those plates, acting and directing."

"Carl did it with grace, ease and enthusiasm," she added.

Burton, meanwhile, called Carl Weathers "the embodiment of a good man."

"Carl was also an icon," he added. "A legend. Apollo Creed will go down in history as one of the most popular figures in entertainment history and that is due to the charisma and talent of Carl Weathers."