Cat dies in San Jose house fire; 7 displaced, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A house fire in San Jose overnight displaced 7 people, officials said Saturday morning.

San Jose fire crews responded to the scene at a two-story home near Woodland Terrace just after 5 a.m.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes.

There were no injuries.

Sadly, a cat was killed in the fire, firefighters said.

Crews were able to fully extinguish the flames.

The incident is still under investigation.