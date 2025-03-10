Catch up on 'Andor' season one on Hulu and join the live re-watch event with Tony Gilroy on YouTube

Catch up on "Andor" season one now streaming on Hulu, and don't miss an upcoming live re-watch event on YouTube with Tony Gilroy

LOS ANGELES -- Before "Andor" season two airs on Disney+, catch up on all the action from season one as all previous episodes will be streaming on Hulu and YouTube!

Join showrunner and creator, Tony Gilroy for a re-watch event that will be streamed live on YouTube and in select theaters on March 13.

This one-hour broadcast will feature Gilroy and special guests discussing key scenes, sharing behind-the-scenes insights, and reacting to fan-favorite moments. Plus, fans can ask questions live during the event.

If you can't make it live, don't worry, clips will be available across Disney+, Hulu, and "Star Wars" YouTube and social channels.

For a quick refresher, check out the 14-minute season one recap now available on YouTube.

"Andor" season one follows Cassian Andor's journey through a galaxy dominated by the Empire, showcasing his evolution into the Rebel hero we see in "Rogue One." The second season continues that journey and will unfold over 12 episodes broken up into four chapters, three episodes each.

Catch up on all your favorite moments before "Andor" season 2 launches on Disney+, April 22.

