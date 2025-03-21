Celebrity memorabilia from Britney Spears, Marilyn Monroe, Liz Taylor up for auction

Pop culture history from Marilyn Monroe, Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor and more are available for bid at Julien's Auctions March 27.

BEVERLY HILLS -- You could own a piece of pop culture history thanks to Julien's Auctions.

On The Red Carpet's fashion expert Roshumba Williams got a preview of the auction house's Bold Luxury Limelight edit at the Peninsula Beverly Hills.

Julien's Auctions sets up shop at the Peninsula Beverly Hills for its Bold Luxury auction @Katie_Nolan_Photography

"This is a really special collection. We have celebrity fashion, we have luxury handbags, we have Bob Mackie, Britney Spears, Amy Winehouse, and we also have accessible pieces of couture vintage ready-to-wear so that everybody can own a piece of luxury," said Gabriela Schwartz, Managing Director and Head of Luxury Department at Julien's.

"This is for a collector. This is for a fashion aficionado, it's for someone who wants to have a piece of story and legacy with something that they own right. Fashion, luxury, it's part of how we express ourselves and that's what we're really proud of at Julien's."

Collection of items owned by Elizabeth Taylor is up for bid at Julien's Auctions @Katie_Nolan_Photography

"I had just done the one sample to look at and we decided to put 2 dozen girls in it on stage in Vegas," Mackie said.

Looking at the "Turn Back TIme" costume, Mackie said the idea was simple, "Nothing shows but you think you're seeing everything."

"The room is full of glamour, everywhere you look," Mackie said. "Owning star glamour is kinda fun!"

"We wanted bold, unapologetic, fierce, glamorous women. Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears, Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor who was renowned for her beautiful pieces and exquisite jewelry," Schwartz said. " We're really celebrating women and we're celebrating fashion and it's the time now to do it.

Items owned by Amy Winehouse are up for bid at Julien's Auctions @Katie_Nolan_Photography

There's also a variety of luxury items from designers Victoria Beckham, Emilio Pucci, Paco Rabanne, Giambatista Valli a Louis Vuitton dress like one Anne Hathaway wore in one of the final scenes of "The Devil Wears Prada" and some limited edition Hermes Birkin bags.

The Bold Luxury Limelight edit at Julien's Auctions is March 27.

