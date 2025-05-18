Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Bay Area man

Authorities are looking for Charles Nordlinger last seen in San Francisco

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for a missing at-risk Bay Area man.

Authorities are searching for 87-year-old Charles Nordlinger.

He was last seen around 4 a.m. in San Francisco, the CHP said. He is believed to be walking on foot.

He is described as white, 6 foot 1, 175 pounds with brown eyes, and last seen wearing black pants with an unknown colored shirt.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally, or cognitively-impaired person has gone missing and is determined to be at-risk, according to the CHP. "Silver Alerts provide immediate information to the public to aid in the swift recovery of at-risk persons meeting the criteria."

The alert, which was sent to people's mobile devices, was issued on behalf of the Burlingame Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.