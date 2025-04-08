Chevron to lay off 600 workers in California as it prepares corporate move to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Chevron is in the process of laying off about 600 employees based in California as the company prepares to move corporate operations to the Houston area.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, the layoffs will affect several different departments, but all will be made at Chevron's hub in San Ramon, California.

The company plans to lay off about 25% of its workforce during the next two years as it restructures operations, and more cuts are likely in the near future.

Officials with the company say they're making the move because Texas offers a more "business-friendly environment."

It currently has its biggest employee base in the U.S., with about 7,000 workers.

The Chronicle reports the initial rounds of cuts are scheduled to take place on June 1.

