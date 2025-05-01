24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CHP issues advisory for missing 3-year-old girl in Oakland believed to be taken by suspect

Bay City News logo
Thursday, May 1, 2025 1:38PM
Missing 3-year-old girl in Oakland believed to be taken by man: CHP
CHP says missing 3-year-old Zaida Carranza Gomez was last seen in Oakland on April 5 and is believed to be with 31-year-old suspect Siokifi Pulu.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory early Thursday morning for a 3-year-old girl believed to be with a male suspect.

Zaida Carranza Gomez, 3, was last seen in Oakland on April 5, around 5:30 p.m.

She was reportedly taken along in a gray 2001 or 2004 Ford Crown Victoria believed to be driven by the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Siokifi Pulu, according to the CHP.

Zaida is described as 3 feet tall, weighs around 22 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Pulu is reportedly 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen them or has information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright 2025 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW