Chris Hemsworth is back in 'Limitless: Live Better Now,' premiering Aug. 15 on Disney+ and Hulu

The new season follows Hemsworth on a bold mission to live healthier, featuring Ed Sheeran, elite military training and more

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Hemsworth is back, and this time, he's exploring how to live longer and better.

In "Limitless: Live Better Now," premiering Aug. 15 on Disney+ and Hulu, the global movie star dives into three bold challenges that explore pain, fear and brainpower all with the goal of unlocking practical tools to improve our lives right now.

The three-part series follows Hemsworth as he drums live with Ed Sheeran in front of 70,000 fans, scales a towering Alpine dam and endures South Korean Special Forces training-including pepper spray and electrocution-to confront chronic pain.

Filmed across six countries over two years, the series features insights from palliative care expert Dr. BJ Miller, cognitive scientist Dr. Maya Shankar, neuroscientist Professor Abigail Marsh, wingsuiter Steph Davis and more. Directed by Darren Aronofsky and produced by Wild State, Nutopia and Protozoa, the series airs on National Geographic Aug. 25. The first season of "Limitless" is now streaming on Hulu.

