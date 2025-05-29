Rules changed for CA women's track and field state championship over transgender athlete criticism

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The agency that governs high school sports in California says the second-place finisher may share the top spot on the podium if a transgender athlete wins at this weekend's track and field championships.

Santia Ali of Clayton Valley Charter High School in Contra Costa County competes in the triple jump and come Friday, she'll compete for the California state title.

Among the competitors is AB Hernandez, a transgender athlete who has drawn President Trump's scrutiny.

"At the end of the day, all I can do is go out there and compete and just do my best and hopefully no matter what advantages or disadvantages any athletes have on me, I can still go out there and do my best and hopefully get first," said Ali.

President Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding if Hernandez is allowed to compete.

The California Interscholastic Federation said it was extending access for more cisgender athletes to participate in the championship meet.

The California Interscholastic Federation has reacted, saying they will allow more girls to compete and that if an athlete assigned female at birth wins a medal in a final but loses to a trans athlete, they'll be awarded a medal anyway.

This means two medals would be given.

Ali's parents believe this issue should have previously been addressed.

"In my mind, I think the state really probably has failed both athletes. I think girls should be able to compete fairly against other girls," said Ali's father Stan.

Stan and his wife Teresa are both in support of trans athletes competing, but believe there should be a separate category for those who identify as transgender.

"Girls are already discriminated and now adding this to the layers of complexity?" said Santia's mother, Teresa.

Santia says she holds no grudges towards Hernandez, even after initially placing behind her earlier this year.

"I competed against her, I think three weeks ago at the Mt. SAC relays invitation, and I think I got third maybe, third or second," said Ali.

She may be confused about which place she finished because Hernandez won and Ali came in third, but was later sent a medal for second after a disqualification.

"At the end of the day, I can't prevent who jumps farther than me or less than me," she said. "All I can do is worry about myself and jump the farthest I can and hopefully get a state title."

A spokesperson for Governor Newsom calls the CIF's rule change "reasonable and respectful."