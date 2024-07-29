FDA issues alert for ground cinnamon brand due to potential lead contamination

The FDA says 6 brands of ground cinnamon sold at discount stores like Family Dollar and Dollar Tree contains unsafe levels of lead.

NEW YORK -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a public health alert for El Servidor ground cinnamon due to potential lead contamination.

The FDA warns consumers not to purchase this product.

Those who already have it should discard it

The agency is urging the distributor to issue a voluntarily recall.

The FDA's decision came as a result of testing by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The alert follows an earlier alert about other ground cinnamon products recommended for recall on March 6.

Young children face the greatest health risk from lead poisoning, so parents should take special precautions.

