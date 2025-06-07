Civil rights leaders challenge disqualification of CA high school sprinter for win celebration

Civil rights leaders are challenging a decision to strip high school track star Clara Adams of her state title because of how she celebrated a win.

In a nod to a former Olympian, 16-year-old Clara Adams celebrated by spraying her cleats with a fire extinguisher.

She was disqualified by the California Interscholastic Federation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

A 16-year-old sprinter from Salinas had her CIF State Championship stripped due to her post-race celebration involving a fire extinguisher.

On Friday, a Bay Area attorney joined with the NAACP to demand the CIF change its ruling.

"We are prepared to take legal action for what has taken place, for the travesty that took place on that track. The idea that you're going to try and rewrite history after someone won, snatch away their medals, snatch away that achievement, for something that took place after the race. And then prevent them from further pursuing their goals later on in the second race," said Adante Pointer.

The Olympian who inspired Adams is Maurice Green. He's also calling for her win to be reinstated.