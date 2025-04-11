The Exploratorium to host California Native Homeland Festival

Join the Exploratorium for a celebration of art, culture, and connection to the land and water on April 26, 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've partnered with the Exploratorium to bring you a series called Climate Bay Area. It focuses on climate related topics that impact the environment while exploring ways to achieve a more sustainable future.

Today's story is about celebrating art, culture, and connection to the land and water through Indigenous artistic and cultural practices.

The California Native Homeland Festival highlights deep traditions that focus on the relationship we have with the landscape around us.

The Third Annual California Native Homeland Festival is happening on April 26. Learn more here.