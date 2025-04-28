Exploratorium summit celebrates Bay Area sea level rise adaptation efforts

The Exploratorium's first-of-its-kind "Rising Together: The Bay Adapt Summit" celebrates the Bay Area's sea level rise adaptation efforts.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've partnered with the Exploratorium to bring you a series called "Climate Bay Area." It focuses on climate related topics that impact the environment while exploring ways to achieve a more sustainable future.

Today's story is about the Exploratorium's first-of-its-kind summit celebrating the Bay Area's sea level rise adaptation efforts. "Rising Together: The Bay Adapt Summit" explores interactive programming designed to drive action.

You can learn more about The Bay Adapt Summit's efforts and partnership with the Bay Conservation and Development Commission in the video player above.