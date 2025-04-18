Climate Bay Area: Observing and understanding royal tides

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've partnered with the Exploratorium to bring you a series called "Climate Bay Area." It focuses on climate related topics that impact the environment while exploring ways to achieve a more sustainable future.

Today's story is about observing and understanding "royal" tides. These exceptionally high tides are often described as king tides and will be more common in the future due to sea level rise.

You can learn more about Royal Tides and how the Exploratorium is celebrating SF Climate Week, which is happening April 19 through the 27, in the video player above.