'A Complete Unknown,' 'Abbott Elementary' and 'A Real Pain' pull major PGA, WGA Awards nominations

LOS ANGELES -- This week, both the Producers Guild of America (PGA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) released their 2025 Awards nominees for film and TV categories.

Searchlight Pictures' "A Complete Unknown" and "A Real Pain" pulled major nominations for both awards shows.

The PGA nominated both films for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Historically, the award has been a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar, with 16 of 21 previous winners going on to win the Academy Award.

The WGA nominated "A Complete Unknown" for Best Adapted Screenplay and "A Real Pain" for Best Original Screenplay.

On the television front, "Abbott Elementary," "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building" each received a PGA nomination for the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy. "Abbott" and "The Bear" were also nominated for the WGA's Best Comedy Series Award, whereas "Only Murders" was nominated for their Best Episodic Comedy Award.

Seldom is a show or movie nominated multiple times, but Shgun proves to be the outlier. The FX drama was nominated for three separate WGA Awards, Best Drama Series, New Series and Episodic Drama. The series was also nominated for the PGA's Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama.

In the animation category, Fox picked up more WGA nominations than any other studio, with three nominations going to episodes of "The Simpsons" ("Bottle Episode," "Cremains of the Day" and "Night of the Living Wage") and two going to "Bob's Burgers" (Saving Favorite Drive-In" and "The Tina Table: The Tables Have Tina-ed").

After the devastation of the LA-area fires, the Producers Guild announced earlier this week that a portion of the net proceeds from the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards would be dedicated to supporting the producers affected.

Winners for the Producers Guild Awards will be announced February 8, and the winners for the Writers Guild Awards will be announced February 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.