'Completely vertical': Over 30 rescued after yacht takes on water in Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Florida -- First responders from multiple agencies came to the rescue of nearly three dozen people after a yacht began to take on water off the coast of Miami Beach.

Cellphone video posted to social media shows the partially submerged vessel off Monument Island, late Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami Beach Police, Marine Patrol units responded to reports of a compromised vessel near Star Island, at around 5:05 p.m.

Officers initiated rescue efforts upon their arrival at the scene with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, Miami Beach Ocean Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Coast Guard officials said the yacht was 63 feet long.

Witnesses watched the rescue, as passengers were seen standing on top of the pricey Lamborghini yacht.

"Something in the distance, it appeared at an angle, and the closer we get, you could tell it was a big boat," said witness Bruce Maresh.

"We saw, like, a bunch of cop boats, like police boats, and there was another yacht that was flipped over, completely vertical in the water," said witness Rachel Miller.

The Coast Guard said all 32 people on board were safely taken off the boat. Some went into a good Samaritan's boat, and some went with law enforcement.

"It was really scary, like, I hope everyone on the boat is OK, and hopefully they're safe," said the woman who spoke with 7News.

One passenger posted a video showing dozens of people wearing life vests as they were being evacuated, writing, "Everyone's safe."

Passengers were taken to the Miami Beach Marina, located at 300 Alton Road.

Police said everyone who was on board is accounted for and were checked out by Miami Beach Fire Rescue units. No injuries were reported.

As for the yacht, ir remains unknown why it sank. Coast Guard officials said it was pushed out of the channel and did not pose a hazard to other boaters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will lead the investigation into this incident.

