Construction worker from Petaluma killed in East Bay paving accident

Investigators say a 54-year-old man died after being severely injured by a large piece of construction equipment while working on a paving job in Brentwood Monday afternoon.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A construction worker died after being injured while working on a paving job in the East Bay Monday afternoon.

It happened in Brentwood, near the intersection of Dainty Avenue and Walnut Boulevard.

Police say the worker is a 54-year-old man from Petaluma.

He was helping to pave an asphalt parking lot.

Investigators say the man was severely injured by a large piece of construction equipment and later died.