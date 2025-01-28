Consumer Product Safety Commission urges consumers to stop using BabyPark sling carriers

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is sounding the alarm on BabyPark sling carriers.

The agency is urging customers to stop using them due to a fall risk.

The carriers can fail to hold an infant inside, and they do not include the required warnings or instructions.

The product was sold online at Shein.com from March through November 2024.

The CPSC says do not sell or give the carriers away.

Customers are encouraged to dispose of them.

The CPSC has issued a violation to the seller in China.

However, the company has not agreed to a recall or offered a remedy to customers.