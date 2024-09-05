Cooper Union in New York City announces seniors will receive free tuition this school year

Any senior who already paid will receive a refund.

NEW YORK CITY -- Seniors at Cooper Union in New York City got an unexpected surprise to start their semester on Tuesday.

Video at the private university captured the students learning that their tuition will be free this year.

FILE - A detail of Cooper Union's Foundation Building shows its location in the East Village, Thursday, April 23, 2015, in New York.

The decision comes as the college tries to bring back free tuition for all students.

About 10 years ago, Cooper Union had a financial crisis and began charging students to attend.

Since then, New York's Attorney General Letitia James came up with a plan that helped the school meet its financial goals.