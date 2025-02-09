24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
DA warns about Costco email scam for free ice cream maker: Here's what to know

Bay City News logo
Sunday, February 9, 2025 5:26PM
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Consumers are being warned about a phishing scam falsely claiming to be from Costco, the office of Sonoma County District Attorney announced on Thursday.

The scam involves an email offering a free ice cream maker in exchange for completing a survey, the press release noted.

The scam email, which appears to come from Costco, is actually an attempt to steal financial information or gain access to computers, officials said.

People enter Costco Warehouse in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, March 29, 2024.
People enter Costco Warehouse in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, March 29, 2024.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

The message reads, "Dear Costco Shopper, We would like to offer you a unique opportunity to receive a brand new Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker!"

Officials advise checking the sender's email address to verify authenticity.

In this case, the email came from the domain "@handtoneed.net," not an official Costco address.

Scammers often create urgency with deadlines to pressure recipients into acting quickly, officials said. Consumers are urged to avoid clicking suspicious links and report phishing attempts to authorities.

