Country music singer Carly Pearce says she developed pericarditis, will 'alter' shows amid recovery

Carly Pearce shared a health update with fans Thursday, revealing she has developed a heart condition called pericarditis.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Pearce, 34, said: "Hey, y'all. I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty. You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and, through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue."

Pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium, the sac-like structure that surrounds the heart to hold it in place and help it work, according to the American Heart Association. The organization notes that a common symptom of pericarditis can be chest pain and that it affect people of all ages, but that men ages 16 to 65 are more likely to develop it.

Pearce said she's been working with her doctors and her cardiologist to continue being able to perform on the road.

"It's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest, as I'm healing, to alter my shows a little bit," she explained. "So if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now."

Carly Pearce arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"That doesn't mean I'm not gonna be completely fine, it just means right now I've gotta really take this seriously and, so, if you're coming to the shows, if you are gonna be a part of any of the amazing things we have going on with 'Hummingbird, it is all gonna be great -- it just might look a little different," she continued. "So I'm asking for a little bit of grace."

Pearce ended her video with a reminder to fans to prioritize their health.

"And truly, more importantly, if any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff, or aren't -- I'm a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises, and this happened to me -- and so, I just wanna use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it," she said. "And just know that if it's trying to tell you something, it's gonna tell you."

Pearce's new album, "Hummingbird," drops June 7. Two days later, on June 9, the country singer is set to take the main stage at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.