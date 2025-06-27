24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Couple reunites for final moments at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose

Julian Glover
Friday, June 27, 2025 10:38PM
Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose helped a couple married for over three decades reunite for their final moments together.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area family's darkest moment was made a bit brighter by a single act of kindness.

Jerry and Judie Butler were married for more than three decades. Earlier this year, they both ended up hospitalized -- in different facilities.

Sadly, Jerry passed away. But before he did, they were reunited at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose to share their final moments together.

Their daughter, Jeanne Butler Salem, and Good Samaritan Hospital nurse Suzanne Villa, who made that reunion possible, appeared on ABC7's "Midday Live" on Friday to talk about the reunion and what it took to bring them together.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The Butler Family
