Crews battle vegetation fire in Brentwood; multiple structures involved, Contra Costa Fire says

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Brentwood on Thursday, Contra Costa County Fire Department said.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Sunrise Drive.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported at this time but have confirmed that structures are involved.

The size of the fire is currently unknown.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.