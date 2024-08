Crews contain fire at scrap metal yard in San Jose, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire on Saturday that led to a massive plume of smoke over San Jose.

The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. on Stone Avenue just off Highway 87 in South San Jose.

It happened at a scrap metal yard.

Firefighters tell us no one was hurt and no buildings were burned.