Crews battling 2 fires in Contra Costa County, CAL FIRE says

RODEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a brush fire in Contra Costa County on Monday, CAL FIRE said.

The fire started around 12:06 p.m. southeast of Clayes Court and Stirling Drive in Rodeo, and burned at least 10 acres.

It's burning near Highway 4 and the Phillips 66 refinery.

Firefighters in the Rodeo fire say structures are no longer threatened.

The Rodeo fire is currently 0% contained.

Crews are battling another fire in Contra Costa County.

The second fire is burning in Diablo about 30 miles away.

Officials issued a warning for residents to prepare to evacuate, but at 1:33 p.m., that evacuation warning has been lifted.

It's unknown the acreage of the Diablo Fire which started around 12:30 p.m.

This area is also known as ZONE CCC-E246. For Zone information visit protect.genasys.com.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.