Crews battling 2 fires in Contra Costa County, CAL FIRE says

RODEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a brush fire in Contra Costa County on Monday, CAL FIRE said.
The fire started around 12:06 p.m. southeast of Clayes Court and Stirling Drive in Rodeo, and burned at least 10 acres.
It's burning near Highway 4 and the Phillips 66 refinery.
Firefighters in the Rodeo fire say structures are no longer threatened.
The Rodeo fire is currently 0% contained.
Crews are battling another fire in Contra Costa County.
The second fire is burning in Diablo about 30 miles away.
Officials issued a warning for residents to prepare to evacuate, but at 1:33 p.m., that evacuation warning has been lifted.
It's unknown the acreage of the Diablo Fire which started around 12:30 p.m.
This area is also known as ZONE CCC-E246. For Zone information visit protect.genasys.com.
