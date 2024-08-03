Child hurt in East San Jose house fire, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One child was reported hurt after San Jose firefighters responded to a large residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon.
Crews said that the was impacting traffic in East San Jose.
The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., on the 2400 block of Clyda Drive, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
There were 10 fire engines at the scene as of 3:30 p.m., according to the fire department.
Drivers were asked in a post on the fire department's X account at 3:21 p.m. to avoid the area.
Authorities confirmed that a juvenile was injured and had burn injuries, but they don't believe those injuries are life-threatening.
SJFD said the fire was under control at 4:10 p.m. One house was destroyed, and the fence and a shed on an adjoining house burned. A window was broken on another house as a result of the fire.
A power pole was also damaged as a result of the fire, leaving some residents without power. PG&E said it hoped to have the power restored overnight.
Bay City News contributed to this report.