Child hurt in East San Jose house fire, authorities say

Sunday, August 4, 2024
One child was reportedly injured after San Jose firefighters responded to a large residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One child was reported hurt after San Jose firefighters responded to a large residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon.

Crews said that the was impacting traffic in East San Jose.

The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., on the 2400 block of Clyda Drive, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

There were 10 fire engines at the scene as of 3:30 p.m., according to the fire department.

Drivers were asked in a post on the fire department's X account at 3:21 p.m. to avoid the area.

Authorities confirmed that a juvenile was injured and had burn injuries, but they don't believe those injuries are life-threatening.

SJFD said the fire was under control at 4:10 p.m. One house was destroyed, and the fence and a shed on an adjoining house burned. A window was broken on another house as a result of the fire.

A power pole was also damaged as a result of the fire, leaving some residents without power. PG&E said it hoped to have the power restored overnight.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

