LIVE: Crews responding to 3-alarm brush fire in East San Jose

LIVE: Crews responding to 3-alarm brush fire in East San Jose

LIVE: Crews responding to 3-alarm brush fire in East San Jose

LIVE: Crews responding to 3-alarm brush fire in East San Jose

LIVE: Crews responding to 3-alarm brush fire in East San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a three-alarm brush fire in East San Jose near Ranch Pl. and Old Piedmont Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

CAL FIRE says 10 acres have burned so far.

Firefighters say structures are threatened on Sierra Rd.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.