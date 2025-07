Crews responding to fire racing through unoccupied building in Oakland

Crews are trying to stop an intense fire that's burning though an empty apartment building in Oakland Wednesday night.

Crews are trying to stop an intense fire that's burning though an empty apartment building in Oakland Wednesday night.

Crews are trying to stop an intense fire that's burning though an empty apartment building in Oakland Wednesday night.

Crews are trying to stop an intense fire that's burning though an empty apartment building in Oakland Wednesday night.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are trying to stop an intense fire that's burning though an empty apartment building in Oakland Wednesday night.

The apartment is located on 9th Street in Oakland's Chinatown, just a block from the Lake Merritt BART station.

You can see those flames lighting up this timelapse.

Firefighters tell us this is burning in a vacant apartment building.

They've dealt with fires there before.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.