Crews responding to brush fire burning near Midway Road near Tracy; part of I-580 shut down

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Fire crews are on the scene of a fast-moving grass fire burning in a rural area of eastern Alameda County between Livermore and Tracy that is threatening Interstate Highway 580 on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is burning near the intersection of Patterson Pass and Midway roads and had consumed about 150 acres as of about 3:50 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

In addition to ground crews and eight fire engines, Cal Fire reported that two fixed-wing aircraft and one helicopter were responding to the fire.

The Midway Fire, as it's being called, was first reported to be about 2 acres at a little before 3 p.m. and then reported as about 30 acres with a moderate to dangerous rate of spread at about 3:20 p.m., according to social media posts from the Alameda County firefighters' union.

Cal Fire says of 4 p.m., the fast-moving blaze has burned 262 acres and is 0% contained.

No structures are threatened at this time.

I-580 between Interstate Highway 205 and Patterson Pass Road is closed to traffic.

