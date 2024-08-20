Crews stop forward progress on brush fires in San Jose foothills

Forward progress has been halted on the Quimby Fire burning in East San Jose on Monday night, according to Cal Fire.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Crews have contained 75% of the Quimby Fire in East San Jose, Cal Fire said Tuesday morning.

As of 6:51 a.m., the blaze was kept at 33 acres. It was first reported around 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Quimby Road.

The fire still a potential threat to life or property, Cal Fire said. Evacuation warnings remain in place.

"Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave immediately," Cal Fire said.

Crews have struggled to contain the fire due to the tough access and terrain in the area, according to Cal Fire, which noted that at least 115 personnel were assigned to extinguish the blaze.