Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming lend voices to new Disney Jr. animated series

'RoboGobo' follows five adopted pets who are given super powers and help save other pets

Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli and Alan Cumming are among the stars of "RoboGobo," a new animated series coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+ next year.

Disney Jr. put together an all-star lineup for its new animated series "RoboGobo."

The show follows kid inventor Dax (voiced by Ja'Siah Young) who makes super-powered robo-suits for his five adopted pets, Booster, Allie, Hopper, Shelly and Wingo. Together, the pets go on missions to save other pets in trouble.

The pets meet some interesting characters along the way, voiced by some famous names.

Cynthia Erivo plays The Slink, a mysterious and brilliant chameleon villain who easily blends into her surroundings but is always foiled by her own clumsiness and Team RoboGobo.

Valerie Bertinelli plays Chef Polly, who, along with her pet fish Gill, make pizzas for people and their pets at Polly's Pet-zeria.

Dulé Hill and Susan Kelechi Watson play Dax's parents, Dr. Vaughn and Professor Millie.

Alan Cumming voices Dame Luxley, an eccentric woman who, together with her pet crab named Crabitha, voiced by Ana Gasteyer, enjoys a variety of hobbies around MetroPet Island. We'll see Crabitha call on Team RoboGobo for help more than once!

Alison Pill voices Farmer Faye, who owns the farm on MetroPet Island and is a good friend to Team RoboGobo.

"RoboGobo" is coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+ early next year. An exact date has not yet been released.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.