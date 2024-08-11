Here are the biggest D23 park announcements for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride at Disneyland has an opening date and new changes will double the size of DCA's Avengers Campus!

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland fans, you're in for a real treat!

There were some major announcements made about the Disneyland Resort Saturday at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim. Here's everything you need to know.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opening date for Disneyland announced

Get ready to head down to the bayou! Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open at Disneyland on Nov. 15. At the same time, Critter Country will be renamed Bayou Country.

The attraction is inspired by the 2009 Disney animated movie "The Princess and the Frog" and is set in 1920s New Orleans. Guests are invited to travel along the bayou as Princess Tiana and her friends get ready for a spirited party during Mardi Gras season.

The team at Walt Disney Imagineering traveled to New Orleans to draw inspiration for the ride, studying the Crescent City's art, culture and music.

New Main Street Opera House show features audio animatronic Walt Disney

For the very first time, an audio animatronic of Walt Disney will play in rotation with "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln."

The new show for the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland will be called "Walt Disney: A Magical Life."

"We had to wait for innovation to catch up with our dreams," Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said. "And now we're finally ready. Walt's nephew visited imagineering campus and was very moved by the project."

Mandalorian and Grogu coming to Smuggler's Run ride

Just in time for the "The Mandalorian and Grogu" film - which is set to come out in 2026 - Walt Disney Imagineering is working on a new Mandalorian and Grogu story for Millennium Falcon ride!

New attractions, changes will double size of DCA's Avengers Campus

Have you ever wondered what's behind that big wall at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park?

A new attraction, Avengers Infinity Defense, is Tony Stark-developed technology that allows guests to travel from world to world - and maybe King Thanos, too! There's also a simulated flight in the works at Stark Flight Lab, and yes, Robert Downey, Jr. will return as Tony Stark for this attraction.

Construction on the expansion begins next year.

'Coco' film getting new ride at DCA

The first "Coco" ride is coming to Disney California Adventure Park.

Ideas for this all-new attraction came from classics like the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, said Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro.

It will feature the latest in audio animatronic technology and breaks ground in 2026.

Avatar experience is coming to Disney's California Adventure

Just announced at the showcase, the Avatar experience is coming to Disney California Adventure Park.

"This new experience will invite you to explore it further," Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said.

Ali Rubinstein, with Walt Disney Imagineering, joined D'Amaro onstage.

"We are taking our guests to a whole new location on Pandora," she said.

While "Avatar" is set in a rainforest in Florida, the DCA location will be inspired by the second movie, the upcoming "Fire and Ash" film, and future movies, "At a scale and level that is worthy of these epic stories."

