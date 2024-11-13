Chandler Kinney, Brandon Armstrong earn season's 1st perfect scores on 'Dancing with the Stars'

One couple earned the first perfect score of the season as "Dancing with the Stars" celebrated its 500th episode.

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing with the Stars" celebrated its 500th episode Tuesday night. The glitz and glamour in the ballroom began in 2005 and is now enjoying its strongest season yet.

The remaining six couples each competed twice in this round: the first time, doing their own interpretation of a past memorable dance.

Actress Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong earned the first perfect score of the season for their Argentine tango. When it came time for round two, the "instant dance," Kinney and Armstrong earned a second set of perfect scores.

So what was this "instant dance?" Each star had to blindly draw a dance style and was then given the song they would have to perform to for the judges and fans. They had only five minutes to change in costumes, listen to the song and prepare a routine.

In the end, the combined judges' scores and viewers' voting online saw basketball star Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach get eliminated.

"I had an amazing experience," Howard said.

Karagach added, "A lot of people said we couldn't do it, and we did it. And for me, that's a win."

The five couples to make the semifinals for next week in the quest for the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy: Danny Amendola and Witney Carson; Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson; Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten; Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong; and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

