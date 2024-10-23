8 couples bring magic to the dance floor for 'Dancing with the Stars' Disney Night

LOS ANGELES -- Eight couples brought the magic to the dance floor with Disney Night for this week's "Dancing with the Stars." They each performed a solo round, and then were grouped for a second dance, and extra points.

Joey of "The Bachelor" and his partner Jenna danced a samba inspired by the Disney classic "Tarzan." Other dances were inspired by "101 Dalmatians," "The Little Mermaid" and "Encanto."

Here are all the scores from the individual routines:

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong: 27/30

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson: 27/30

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson: 25/30

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten: 25/30

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach: 24/30

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold: 24/30

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy: 24/30

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber: 24/30

After the solo routines, the cast was split into two teams. Team Roar featured Dwight and Daniella, Danny and Witney, Stephen and Rylee, and Phaedra and Val. Although they were not in sync for their fun routine, they received a score of 24/30.

Team Goofs went next, as Ilona and Alan, Joey and Jenna, Chandler and Brandon, and Jenn and Sasha impressed the judges. Bruno Tonioli even said that when it came to the women, it was hard to tell who were the pros and who were the celebs. This group earned a score of 27/30.

The team scores were added to each of the individual dances, meaning Chandler and Brandon stayed at the top of the leaderboard, followed by Ilona and Alan tied with Joey and Jenna; then Danny and Witney tied with Jenn and Sasha. Dwight and Daniela, Phaedra and Val, and Stephen and Rylee were tied at the bottom.

Phaedra and Val were ultimately eliminated.

Next week, it's all about "Halloween Nightmares."

