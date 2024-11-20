One perfect score, an unexpected ending for 'Dancing with the Stars' semifinal round

A bit of perfection and a big surprise were part of the drama and excitement for Tuesday's semifinal round of "Dancing with the Stars."

LOS ANGELES -- We're just a week away from the finale of Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars." Five couples went into Tuesday's semifinals, all pinning their hopes and dreams on winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The celebrities and pros that remained heading into the episode were: Danny Amendola and Witney Carson; Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson; Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong; Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten; and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold.

All the competitors brought their best to the ballroom for this round. They each had to perform one final ballroom style and one final Latin style.

Joey and Jenna earned their first perfect score of the season and the only 30 of the night. Judge Derek Hough called their foxtrot "one of the best if not the best" foxtrots he'd ever seen a male celebrity do on the show.

"Fred Astaire is high fiving you right now," Hough told them.

Their second dance, a paso doble, earned another 28 points for a total of 58 for the night. That tied them for the lead with Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, who the judges gave 29 points for each of their two dances. Olympian Ilona Maher landed in third place with 57 points; Danny Amendola had 54 and Stephen Nedoroscik, 53.

And the couple going home is...no one! Everyone in the ballroom was floored by the news, but happily surprised that there was no elimination.

We'll see all five couples next week for the season finale on ABC and Disney+.

