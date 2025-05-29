'Dancing with the Stars', 'Welcome to Wrexham' win top honors at Critics Choice Real TV Awards 

The best part of the Critics Choice Real TV Awards? The acceptance speeches! Watch "Dancing with the Stars" hosts thank their crew, hear Stephen Nedoroscik reflect on learning "resilience and expression."

The Critics Choice Association has announced the winners of the seventh annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, celebrating the best in nonfiction, unscripted and reality television across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" emerged as a double winner, earning Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety, while contestant Stephen Nedoroscik was named Male Star of the Year.

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough accepted the show's award in a joint video. "We want to thank everyone that works on the show, all of our executives... our entire crew, all of the dancers, judges," said Ribeiro. "We cannot do it without them. As an entire show, thank you all for this incredible honor." Hough added, "Can't wait to see you, season 34." Nedoroscik shared his gratitude in a video message: "I am incredibly honored to be named Male Star of the Year. "Dancing with the Stars" was so out of my comfort zone and I think that's why I loved it so much. It seriously taught me a lot of life lessons like resilience, expression and having fun even when you're uncomfortable doing something."

FX's "Welcome to Wrexham" scored Best Sports Show, with executive producer Ryan Reynolds accepting the award. "Thank you for all the support," he said. "Wrexham has been one of the great loves of my life, and I never take it for granted for even a second. So glad that you watch."

Other winners included Nat Geo's "No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski" for Best Structured Series. "This has been a beautiful opportunity to tell stories through food, and I couldn't be more grateful," Porowski said.

"Jeopardy!" won Best Game Show, while "Shark Tank" (ABC) was recognized as Best Business Show. "Tucci in Italy" (National Geographic) took home Best Limited Series.

