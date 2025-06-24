Bay Area family among 8 victims identified in deadly Lake Tahoe capsizing during storm

A San Francisco DoorDash executive, Josh Pickles, and his parents from Redwood City are among the eight people killed in the capsizing on Lake Tahoe.

A San Francisco DoorDash executive, Josh Pickles, and his parents from Redwood City are among the eight people killed in the capsizing on Lake Tahoe.

A San Francisco DoorDash executive, Josh Pickles, and his parents from Redwood City are among the eight people killed in the capsizing on Lake Tahoe.

A San Francisco DoorDash executive, Josh Pickles, and his parents from Redwood City are among the eight people killed in the capsizing on Lake Tahoe.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area family were among the eight killed in the Lake Tahoe boating accident, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Division confirms as they identify all victims.

Josh Pickles, 37, of San Francisco and his parents, 73-year-old Terry Pickles and 71-year-old Paula Bozinovich from Redwood City, died in the capsizing.

Josh was an executive for San Francisco-based DoorDash, according to his LinkedIn account. According to LinkedIn, Pickles worked for DoorDash for nearly seven years. Before that, he worked for Salesforce and Cisco Systems.

RELATED: 8th death confirmed after boat capsizes in Lake Tahoe during fast-moving storm, authorities say

Two other victims were from California: 72-year-old Peter Bayes from Lincoln and 71-year-old Timothy O'Leary from Auburn.

Then there were three victims from New York: 66-year-old Theresa Giullari and 69-year-old James Guck from Honeoye, and 63-year-old Stephen Lindsay from Springwater.

Two people onboad did survive, but their condition is not known. Sources tell ABC7 News everyone had gathered in Tahoe for a birthday celebration.

"The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were lost and all those who have been affected by this tragic event," the sheriff's office said as they thanked all agencies that assisted.

RELATED: ABC7's Drew Tuma examines fast-moving Tahoe storm that caused deadly capsizing, extensive damage

A powerful thunderstorm with strong winds battered the Tahoe area over the weekend that whipped up high waves in a short amount of time.

The group of 10 was on a 27-foot "Chris-Craft" luxury powerboat.

The 911 calls that the boat had capsized came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

While stormy weather was in the forecast, the intensity of the weather surprised people in the area as waves reached eight to ten feet.

This is the deadliest boating incident in California since 2019.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.