'Deadpool & Wolverine' brings together 2 beloved characters for 1st R-rated Marvel film

"Deadpool & Wolverine" unites 2 beloved characters from the comics, and friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, for Marvel's first R-rated movie.

NEW YORK -- It's a busy week for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman - and for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

They have several appearances lined up, including hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live" together on Wednesday.

It's all leading up to what's expected to be a blockbuster opening.

It's been six years since we last saw Deadpool on the big screen, seven years for Wolverine. Now, friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back - together - for Disney's first R-rated Marvel movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine," directed fearlessly by Shawn Levy.

"We keep waiting to get in trouble but no one's telling us to stop. So we're just enjoying it," said Levy.

"I never feel more free than when I'm this character, you know?" said Reynolds. "It's like everything I love about performing. It's clown work. It's literally clown work. I mean, under a suit and all that kind of stuff and then working with my closest friends. I thought, man, if I'm lucky enough one day, I get to make a great movie with my friends. And that dream has come true with 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'"

When Jackman said "yes" to the project, he said yes to something else: finally wearing that famous superhero yellow spandex, something he never did in the previous X-Men films.

"I can't believe we didn't do it for the last 24 years! It was their idea, immediately, this is what we're going to do. And it's just perfect," said Jackman.

Levy admits: "We built the movie for audience joy and we're pretty excited that we finally get to share that with the world."

"And this one film has been years, I mean, we've been literally working on this for years," said Reynolds.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" enters the summer box office battle on Friday, July 26.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.

