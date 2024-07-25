'Deadpool & Wolverine' co-stars MacFadyen, Corrin, Delaney celebrate the film's rule-breaking style

NEW YORK CITY -- Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman suit up, team up and sometimes even beat each other up in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Along for the raunchy, wild and creative experience are Emma Corrin and Matthew MacFadyen, who say they love that director Shawn Levy broke just about every "movie rule."

"That's the real, that's the lovely thing about watching it. It's sort of audacious because it's a real tricky thing to get right," said MacFadyen. "And I think they do get it right."

"At its heart, I think it's kind of about these unlikely friends in a story of friendship which I don't think you've seen so much in the 'Deadpool' universe," said Corrin. "I've never laughed so much in my life but I was also sincerely moved."

Joelle Garguilo reports.

Rob Delaney is back for more fun. After first appearing as a character not in the comics in "Deadpool 2." Flash forward to what you'll see in this movie...and Delaney doesn't mince words.

"It is so legitimately insane, the things in the movie, but none of it is just, like, 'We got to make sure we get that R.' It's all earned. It all makes sense," said Delaney. "It's filthy! Filthy! I mean, violence where, like, 'Oh God.' It's glorious. It's operatic. "

Buckle up for one R-rated MCU adventure when "Deadpool & Wolverine" debuts Friday, July 26.

