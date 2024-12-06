Convicted murderer from 1988 Sunnyvale mass shooting could be resentenced to life in prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man convicted of a mass shooting in Sunnyvale decades ago could be re-sentenced to life in prison.

Elizabeth Allen lost her husband, Buddy, in a mass shooting on Feb. 16, 1988.

"Buddy was the absolute love of my life," Allen said.

Allen and her husband both worked at the tech firm, ESL Incorporated in Sunnyvale. They had lunch together every day.

"I did not realize that his kiss after lunch was the last kiss I would ever have from him," Allen said.

The shooter and former employee, Richard Farley, killed seven people that day and wounded six others.

"Buddy was the only one who died immediately, because as he was sitting working at his desk. He was shot in the face with a shotgun at the age of 23," Allen said.

Farley was convicted and then sentenced to death in 1992.

Now 32 years after that decision, Farley will have a re-sentencing hearing on Friday.

In April, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced a plan to seek new sentences of "life without the possibility of parole" for inmates previously sentenced to death in the county.

"In terms of judges and juries, they're going to decide where a person dies and that's going to be in prison for the rest of their lives. In terms of when that person is going to die, that's going to be God's decision," Rosen said.

Rosen planned to change sentences for more than a dozen prison inmates.

When Allen received the letter from Rosen, she went through a variety of feelings.

"How is this happening? Why is this happening? Why is this district attorney, on this beautiful letterhead, acting as though he does not know what his job is," Allen said.

In Rosen's petition for Farley, it states: "This community does not deserve an archaic, errors strewn, and racist system of capital punishment."

"Saying to the public that this was about social injustice and it not being at all about social injustice, was offensive and insulting all by itself," Allen said.

Former Santa Clara County District Attorney Dolores Carr says no one is standing up for the victim's families.

"Now clearly there's a moratorium on the death penalty in California, and Governor Newsom has moved these inmates into the regular prison population, so there is no longer a death row at San Quentin. So, in a way, since nobody's been executed since 2008 and there's a moratorium, what is the point resentencing them? Except that they're subject to being commuted by the governor," Carr said.

Carr says she's expecting a large group to show their opposition on Friday.

"In these cases they've come in with essentially a stipulation, they're both agreeing and obviously the defendant is not going to object to getting resentenced. This is pushed by the DA, so there's no one standing up for the victims putting up the legal obstacles about what he's doing," Carr said.

A judge will have to approve the resentencing.

"Why would we tell the United States that it's OK to lessen the death sentence of a mass shooter," Allen said.