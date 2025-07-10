Demarcus Robinson pleads no contest to DUI charge, gets probation

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson pleaded no contest this week to a misdemeanor DUI charge and was sentenced to three years' probation.

Robinson's plea and sentencing took place Tuesday in Los Angeles. He also was ordered to pay a $390 fine and to complete court-mandated programs, including a three-month alcohol education program, according to multiple media outlets that cited court records.

"Mr. Robinson has taken this process extremely seriously by already completing most of the terms of his probation. We expect that his probation will terminate early at the 18-month mark after which his case will be expunged," Robinson's attorney,Jacqueline Sparagna, told TMZ Sports.

Sparagna told The Orange County Register that two other charges (driving with a BAC of0.08 or higher and driving without a valid license) were dismissed.

Robinson also will be subject to possible discipline from the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.

Robinson's arrest last November happened when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.California Highway Patrol said officers observed him driving more than 100 mph in a white Dodge sedan on US-101 northbound. He was charged in January.

In March, Robinson signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract in free agency with the 49ers.

Last season, Robinson started all 17 games for the Rams and led the team with seven touchdown receptions. He was fourth on the team with 31 receptions and 505 receiving yards.His receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per reception (16.3) were career highs.