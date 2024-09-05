Demi Lovato makes directorial debut with Hulu's 'Child Star'

Lovato talks to former child stars about their experiences and how the next generation can grow and move forward

Demi Lovato talks to former child stars about their experiences and how the next generation can move forward in "Child Star," coming to Hulu Sept. 17

"Everyone wanted to make it in the entertainment industry at such a young age."

That's a line from the new trailer for the new documentary "Child Star."

But success can sometimes come with a cost and that's what the doc is out to examine.

Demi Lovato, who has grown up in front of the cameras, sits down with other former child stars, including Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa and Alyson Stoner.

They discuss the highs and lows and share never-before-heard stories of their personal experiences working in the world of entertainment.

While there were lots of fun moments, there were also pressures and pitfalls.

In the trailer (seen above), Thompson says his first accountant "ran away with my biggest earnings up to that point."

Lovato herself recalls "the popular girls signed a suicide petition, saying that I should kill myself."

And Barrymore and Ricci discuss their addictions to drugs and alcohol.

"Child Star" is Lovato's directorial debut alongside Nicola Marsh. They are both listed as executive producers, as is Scooter Braun.

It will stream on Hulu September 17.

