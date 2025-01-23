Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo and more react to 2025 Oscars nominations

Cast and crew of "The Substance," "The Brutalist" and more react to their nominations

LOS ANGELES -- The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards were announced early Thursday morning. See here for the full list.

From first-time nominees to multi-nominated cast and crew, these are their reactions.

"The Substance"

Demi Moore, who received her first-ever Oscar nomination for Actress in a Leading Role in "The Substance" released the following statement.

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."

Director Coralie Fargea told ABC News, "I think we are used to putting people into boxes. If you are this, then you can't do that, or if you look like that, you can't do that, and I think this movie is about exploding the boxed."

"Anora"

Mikey Madison, who starred in "Anora" was also nominated for her first Oscar, in the Actress in a Leading Role category.

Madison said to ABC News "I'm absolutely floating right now... I think I was watching you guys. I was in bed in my hotel, facetime with my mom... She was crying, and it was very sweet and then she immediately humbled me by saying in the same sentence, 'Oh congrats sweeties. I love you so much. Also, you need to take your dog to obedience training.'"

Yura Borasov was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, telling ABC News "My wife was screaming. I lost (concentration for) every nomination after that because my wife was screaming (for) an hour after that."

"The Brutalist"

"The Brutalist" was nominated for 10 Oscars.

This marks Adrien Brody's second nomination. He won in 2002 for his leading role in "The Pianist."

He said, "Thank you to all my peers and colleagues at the Academy for this extraordinary honor. For almost four decades, I've experienced the peaks and valleys of being an artist. It's given me perspective and a tremendous appreciation and respect for this moment.

Portraying Laszlo Toth, and representing the hardships and yearnings of so many, including the very struggles of my own family, has rekindled my own sense of being and belonging, and believing again.

Sharing this profound experience with our talented and dedicated cast and crew on THE BRUTALIST has been a rare gift that I am endlessly grateful for. Thank you for honoring us all with this recognition, I am only here through the support of many; I am truly humbled and will cherish this momentous occasion forever."

Director Brady Corbet released a statement with Mona Fastvold. The two were nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture.

"On behalf of our entire team, we are so incredibly touched. We did not make this film with any such a destination in mind but having received the news this morning, can only thank our endlessly dedicated crew made up of individuals from all over the world, especially our Hungarian team who we hoped to faithfully honor by the portrayals of Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones's characterizations of their roles.

I'd like to use this opportunity to highlight the work of Viktória Petrányi and her extraordinary team at Proton Cinema in Budapest whom this film simply would not exist without.

Mona and I are endlessly grateful to the Academy and A24 and Universal International for guiding us through this journey."

Daniel Blumberg was nominated for Best Original Score, stating, "Thank you very much to the Academy, I really appreciate the work being recognised like this, and I'm so proud of my friend Brady for making this film. Thank you to Peter Walsh and some of my favourite musicians, including the legendary John Tilbury, for their huge contributions to the score."

Cinematographer Lol Crawley released the following statement for his Best Cinematography nomination:

"It is such an incredible honour to be recognised by my peers in the Academy, thank you for this nomination. Photographing this film for Brady was an extraordinary challenge but the most wonderful collaboration. This recognition means the world to me."

Judy Becker was nominated for Best Production design. "I am so honored to be nominated by my peers in the Academy for my work on The Brutalist. Designing this film was an amazing experience, and a true labor of love. This recognition means everything to me. And a massive congratulations and thanks to my director, Brady Corbet"

"Sing Sing"

Colman Domingo was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in "Sing Sing." This is his second nomination. He was also nominated last year for his role in "Rustin."

"To be back again at the Oscar nominations table is truly meaningful to me, especially for the work that "Sing Sing" represents. Work which truly hopes to shine bright loving light into dark places by using art. I am so thrilled for our company which also received nominations for adapted screenplay and original song. All of that work is so tender and hopeful just like our film. I couldn't be prouder as an actor or producer."

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"I Am Ready, Warden" was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

Director Smriti Mundhra and producer Maya Gnyp released the following statement:

"On behalf of our incredible partners at MTV Documentary Films and executive producer Sheila Nevins, we are so thankful to the Academy and deeply humbled by this recognition. In polarized times, acts of grace and forgiveness remind us of our shared humanity, and we are eternally grateful to John Henry Ramirez and Aaron Castro, for showing us that hope exists even in a place like Texas death row. Congratulations to our fellow nominees - we are honored to be in your company, and to share the power of short documentaries with the broader film community."

The 97th Oscars Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begin at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT on ABC.

